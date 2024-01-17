Sofema Online Presents "Enroll Now Pay Later" - A Program for Corporate Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOFIA, BULGARIA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sofema Online (SOL) presents "Enroll Now Pay Later", an alternative approach for online regulatory course enrollment, tailored for Corporate Clients.As an established EASA-compliant regulatory and vocational training services provider, with over 49,000 enrollments from 2021 to 2023, SOL is committed to supporting regulatory compliance in the industry.This program is designed for flexibility and efficiency in corporate training:>> Instant Enrollment, Monthly Billing: Immediate access to over 330 online Courses, Packages, and Diplomas with the convenience of a monthly invoice.>> Maximized Savings: The monthly report and invoice system simplifies administration and offers maximum discounts.>> Dedicated Management: The option to assign a Company Account Manager for better oversight of the training process.The "Enroll Now Pay Later" Program Requires a SOL Corporate User Account, including a Privileged Training Program (PTP) membership. With this, the clients access a range of features (A copy of the PTP Agreement is requested at ...):>> Seamless enrollment process>> Available to all interested organizations: The PTP program welcomes any organization seeking to enjoy comprehensive training support and savings.SOL Corporate Clients have access to:>> SOL Corporate User Account: For PTP members, it includes a 15% discount on individual courses and 10% on packages and diplomas.>> Flexible Billing: Monthly invoicing with a 30-day payment term.>> Complementary Resources: Free soft copy of course materials after 3 cumulative enrollments.>> Admin Access for Managers: Full control and visibility over team training progress.More details are available hereSofema Online's "Enroll Now Pay Later" aims to support companies in building competence with efficient and cost-effective training solutions. This program presents an opportunity for teams to enhance their regulatory training capabilities. To begin their learning journey, clients can request their PTP Partnership Agreement at ....

