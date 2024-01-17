IT Professional Services Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Accenture, Microsoft, Capgemini

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Criag FrancisPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global IT Professional Services market to witness a CAGR of 7.97% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released IT Professional Services Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the IT Professional Services market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the IT Professional Services market. The IT Professional Services market size is estimated to increase by USD 578.57 Billion at a CAGR of 7.97% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 105.47 Billion.The Major Players Covered in this Report: Accenture (Ireland), Autotask Corporation (United States), Capgemini SA (France), DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu Limited (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (United States), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States)Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @Definition:The IT (Information Technology) Professional Services market refers to a sector within the broader technology industry that offers specialized expertise, solutions, and services to support businesses in managing, implementing, optimizing, and maintaining their IT infrastructure, systems, and operations. Consultants provide expert advice, guidance, and strategic planning to businesses for various IT-related aspects such as infrastructure design, technology adoption, digital transformation, and IT strategy alignment with business goals. IT professionals develop, customize, or modify software solutions tailored to meet specific business needs. This includes designing applications, coding, testing, and deploying software systems. Providers offer ongoing monitoring, maintenance, support, and management of IT infrastructure, networks, security, and applications on behalf of businesses. It often involves outsourcing IT operations to specialized service providers.Market Trends:Increased demand for IT services to assist businesses in digital transformation initiatives, including cloud adoption, AI implementation, IoT integration, and modernization of legacy systems.Demand for IT services supporting remote work infrastructure, video conferencing, collaboration tools, and cybersecurity solutions to facilitate distributed work environments.Growing concerns about cyber threats drive the need for robust cybersecurity services, including threat detection, risk assessment, compliance, and incident response.Market Drivers:The continued focus on digital transformation across industries drives the demand for IT services to support technological advancements and innovation.The shift towards remote and hybrid work models post-pandemic increases the demand for IT services supporting remote collaboration, cybersecurity, and infrastructure.Rising cyber threats and security breaches Telecommunication, Marketing, OthersMajor Key Players of the Market: Accenture (Ireland), Autotask Corporation (United States), Capgemini SA (France), DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu Limited (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (United States), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States)Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and 