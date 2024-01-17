Web3 Games Market Growth Statistics & Future Prospects | Sky Mavis, Gala Games, Defi Kingdoms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Criag FrancisPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Web3 Games market to witness a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Web3 Games Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Web3 Games market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Web3 Games market. The Web3 Games market size is estimated to increase by USD 143278.4 Million at a CAGR of 21.4% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 25971 Million.The Major Players Covered in this Report: Dacoco GMBH (Germany), Dapper Lab (Canada), Decentraland (United States), DeFi Kingdoms (United States), G.JIT JAPAN (Japan), Gala Games (United States), Immutable (Australia), Sky Mavis (Singapore), Sorare (United States), Splinterlands (United States)Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @Definition:Web3 games leverage blockchain technology, utilizing decentralized networks and smart contracts to manage in-game assets, transactions, ownership, and interactions among players. This brings transparency, security, and ownership to in-game assets. Many Web3 games incorporate non-fungible tokens, representing unique in-game items or assets, allowing players to truly own and trade these digital items across games or platforms. Web3 games often create decentralized economies where players can earn cryptocurrencies or in-game tokens through gameplay, participation, or contributions to the game's ecosystem. Some Web3 games aim to allow interoperability between different gaming platforms, enabling players to use their assets across multiple games or environments.Market Trends:Continued integration of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) within Web3 games, allowing for ownership and trade of in-game assets as unique digital collectibles.Increasing adoption of play-to-earn models where players can earn cryptocurrency or in-game tokens by participating in gameplay, contributing to the game's ecosystem, or owning valuable in-game assets.Emphasis on creating interconnected virtual worlds or metaverse concepts, allowing players to move seamlessly between different games, platforms, and experiences.Market Drivers:Growing mainstream interest in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies is driving curiosity and adoption of Web3 games among both gamers and investors.The play-to-earn model offers economic incentives for players, attracting individuals seeking opportunities to earn income or valuable digital assets while gaming.The vision of a metaverse and a virtual economy, similar to real-world economies, is driving the development of interconnected digital spaces and immersive gaming experiences.Market Opportunities:The ability to tokenize in-game assets as NFTs presents opportunities for developers to create unique, tradable, and scarce digital items, fostering new revenue streams.Opportunities exist for games to involve players in decision-making processes through decentralized governance models, increasing community engagement and fostering loyalty.Opportunities to develop interoperable games that allow players to use their assets across multiple gaming platforms, enhancing the value and utility of in-game items.Market Leaders & Development Strategies:Spielworks purchases the Atomic Hub NFT marketplace in September 2023 in an effort to promote Web3 gaming and strengthen the WAX ecosystem. Nazara plans to purchase Web3 businesses and game studios in June 2022. 