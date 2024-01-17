“Wouter Lambrecht,former legal counsel of FC Barcelona, FIFA, UEFA and ECA, joined IKAR Holdings”

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) IKAR Holdings, a London-based, multi-tiered entrepreneurial group of companies, announced today, that Wouter Lambrecht, one of the most distinguished lawyers in the football world, has joined the group, as partner in IKAR Sports.



Attorney at law, Wouter Lambrecht, has served in the past in various positions within world renowned organizations with a special focus in the football industry.



He was head of legal at the European Football Club Association (ECA), Judge at the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber and the Players’ Status Committee, Member of the UEFA legal committee, and Attorney at law at F.C. Barcelona acting as advisor to its President and representing the club at FIFA, ECA and UEFA level.



IKAR Sports, an investment arm of IKAR Holdings, draws upon its extensive experience in the sports industry to build a comprehensive ecosystem. From establishing sports academies to investing in football clubs, IKAR Sports it dedicated to promoting global unity and enriching society through sports.



“I am excited joining IKAR Sports as new partner. Knowing the football industry for many years I am intrigued by the business strategy of the company and the entire IKAR group. Creating a value chain within the football industry, which is not only focusing on investments in clubs, but also establishing talent academies and looking into various regions, is in line with my understanding of modern entrepreneurship in the sector”, stated Wouter Lambrecht.



Semih Ayçiçek, CEO of IKAR Sports, added: “Wouter’s experience in the football world is outstanding. He has an unparalleled knowledge of the operations of football clubs, was involved in contract negotiations with world class players and has access to a very exclusive network within the industry. His partnership will bring a huge value to our group and will help us to achieve our ambitious goals”.



IKAR Holdings is a multifaceted group company based in London, comprising over 40 entities operating across 14 diverse sectors, including sports, energy, aviation, construction, tourism, technology, education, and healthcare.





MENAFN17012024007373015942ID1107733060