Top advisory firms to help businesses enter the Indian market

The booming Indian economy has lured many companies from across the globe to set up businesses in India. It is critical for any business to keep accurate accounting records and comply with all regulatory obligations while entering a new market. There are, however, a few companies that specialise with core expertise in the domain and help businesses make a seamless entry into the Indian markets. Here are some top such advisory and assistance firms to consider for ensuring your business in India complies with all regulatory norms.



RKCA

RKA Corporate Advisory Private Limited is a pioneering Accountancy and Financial Advisory firm that provides full-spectrum Chartered Accountancy services, as well as business advisory and international tax services to industries including pharmaceuticals, fashion, security, IT, ITES, NGOs, celebrities and films, media and entertainment, e-commerce, manufacturing, travel, software, e-gaming, logistics, hospitality, and aviation, among others. Founded nearly four decades ago in 1985 by Rahul Kapoor, a Chartered Accountant par excellence, RKA Corporate Advisory now stands as a hallmark of integrity and dedication, with core expertise across diverse domains including Income Tax, GST, India entry strategy, auditing, international taxation, legal services, Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), corporate compliance, Financial Process Outsourcing, startup support ecosystem, investment banking, and merger accounting. RKA Corporate Advisory's success is credited to the company's extensive talent pool, which includes around 100 specialists such as Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries, MBAs, and Lawyers with a combined experience of 200 years.



Luthra and Luthra

A three decade old law firm, Luthra & Luthra Law Offices (the "Firm") started out as a corporate law firm and soon after its start, it evolved into a full-service law firm with the acquisition of Chandhoke, Sharma & Sondhi.With "integrity" as its foundation stone, Rajiv Luthra founded the Firm with a drive to serve its customers' interests with utmost dedication and professionalism, and invested in its people, resulting in a number of its present Partners being homegrown. Over the years, Luthra & Luthra Law Offices has supported various global firms in establishing a presence in India and navigating the complex Indian legal system.



KPMG India

Established in August 1993, the KPMG businesses have quickly established a strong competitive presence in the country. They now operate from offices in 14 cities, using a worldwide approach to providing value-added services to clients. Their distinction stems from the rapid delivery of performance-based, industry-tailored, and technology-enabled business advising services by some of the country's most brilliant individuals. KPMG personnel are organised by industry emphasis, allowing their clients to interact with industry professionals who speak their language. Internal information technology and knowledge management systems allow us to provide clients with informed and timely business advise, assisting them in establishing and growing their enterprises in India.



MBG Corporate Services

MBG Corporate Services is an international organisation that delivers long-term solutions and strategies for corporate transformation. Established in 2002 and based in Singapore, they are a 600-person team that operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia through a network of 18 worldwide offices distributed over eight countries. With nearly two decades of experience, they have served over 3,000 clients around the world. They have also worked with 100 Fortune 500 organisations in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, including Japan, China, Singapore, and India, as well as several other well-known local family businesses. They have played an important part in altering organisations throughout the world by taking an innovative approach to each project and adhering to a strict code of quality and consistency.



Ernst and Young

Ernst & Young India is one of India's most prominent accounting firms. EY India provides transaction advisory, assurance, advisory, tax, and consulting services. EY helps fast-growing firms throughout the world scale by providing one-on-one assistance, access to EY proprietary digital tools, networking, and insight sharing. Using considerable knowledge and new digital platforms such as EY Velocity, they assist entrepreneurs at every stage of their growth path to become tomorrow's global market leaders. They also help young entrepreneurs navigate the tax system.





