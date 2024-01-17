REI Supported GSA's IT Accessibility Program Wins GITEC Award For DEIA Efforts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STERLING, Va., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The General Services Administration's

Government-Wide IT Accessibility Program, under the Office of Government-wide Policy, an REI Systems supported project, received the prestigious GITEC Emerging Technology Award for Promoting Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) in the Federal Workforce.



Organized by the Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC),

the virtual GITEC Emerging Technology Awards, honored government teams and projects that significantly advanced technology and enhanced agency missions. The Promoting Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) in the Federal Workforce Award recognizes federal teams exemplifying this initiative. The winning team has actively implemented DEIA programs, raised awareness, improved training, and tackled barriers and harassment, ensuring respect and dignity for all employees.



The Government-Wide IT Accessibility Program has been a leader in addressing DEIA issues through innovative solutions, such as the AI-driven Solicitation Review Tool (SRT) to improve

Section 508 compliance on SAM. This tool demonstrates the program's commitment to accessible and advanced procurement technology.



Furthermore, the program has created the IT Accessibility Policy Framework to

help agencies improve their internal policies through the incorporation of digital accessibility information. Working with government and industry partners, the program has also addressed digital accessibility gaps on Section508, establishing it as a primary resource for government ICT accessibility.



"REI Systems shares GSA's vision of creating a more digitally accessible government for the American people, and looks

forward to continuing our collaboration and making a positive impact government-wide," said Samidha Manu , REI Systems Vice President of Civilian Programs.

About REI Systems



REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance government missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, case management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. For more information, please visit: .



Media Contact:

[email protected]



SOURCE REI Systems