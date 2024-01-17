Venture Medical And Doctornow Announce Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Agreement Enables Integration of Leading-Edge Wound Care Products, Services, and Electronic Health Records

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DoctorNow and Venture Medical, LLC Have entered into a national agreement to support wound care providers and improve patient outcomes by streamlining electronic healthcare records processes while also improving the efficiency of the supply chain of cutting edge wound products.

By combining Venture Medical's innovative wound-care solutions and regenerative therapies with DoctorNow's cutting edge Post-Acute Wound Electronic Health Records solution, providers will have increased visibility, simplicity, and tracking which will bring cost savings, process improvements, and, ultimately, improved patient outcomes.

Dr. Kashif Saeed , CEO and Founder of DoctorNow, commented, "We are very excited to partner with Venture Medical to bridge the gap between providers working with patients, electronic health records, products, and services to improve patient outcomes. This is the first step in a strategic partnership to push the boundaries of what is possible for wound care."

John Schroeder , Venture Medical President, stated, "Venture Medical is proud to partner with DocNow in what we expect to be a significant reduction in the time required by busy providers for their daily documentation quality assurance. With the many potential points of failure in complying with insurance and complex payor documentation requirements, even the most diligent of providers struggle with ensuring that the information is adequate to obtain appropriate reimbursement. The combination of the Venture1ViewTM portal and

DocNow's platform are together designed to reduce errors and effort significantly, allowing providers to focus on what matters most: patient care."



About DoctorNow

DocNow is a post-acute care Electronic Health Records system made for providers, by providers. With facility integration, manual entry is eliminated and advanced templates and customized shortcuts reduce charting time. MIPS Compliance, Automated Order Generation, Coding, Biller Integration, and a flexible, configurable platform that streamlines the entire charting process makes it quick and easy to chart and focus on patient outcomes.

Specific to wound care, the DocNow EHR includes a mobile application, capture of wound-specific documentation, measurement & photo features, assessment, automated order generation, automated coding, billing integration, and the ability to customize templates.



About Venture Medical, LLC:

Venture Medical is a groundbreaking healthcare services company with a decade-long history of innovation, dedication, and consistent growth in the field of wound care and healing. Venture Medical has become a leading master distributor, reseller and software services provider for manufacturers and end users of biologics, advanced diagnostics, durable medical equipment, and capital goods. For more information, visit venturemedical1

and follow us on

LinkedIn or

Instagram .

SOURCE DoctorNow, Inc