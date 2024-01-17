Nordlayer Demonstrates A Commitment To Ngos With An Exclusive 60% Discount

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordLayer is proud to announce an initiative in support of non-governmental organizations (NGOs). It is offering an exclusive 60% discount on its cutting-edge security solutions to strengthen cybersecurity defenses for NGOs.



With the discount, NordLayer aims to empower NGOs to achieve more by securing their online presence and sensitive data. Since NGOs are also addressing challenges such as unsecured internet access, vulnerable cloud resources, bring your own device (BYOD), and travel risks, it is crucial to ensure cybersecurity in the sector.

“By providing not only affordable but also quality cybersecurity solutions, we partner with NGOs to help them focus on their mission without compromising security or budget. Various types of NGOs, such as charities or fundraisers, often circulate high volumes of financial resources, and when this factor is combined with low cybersecurity barriers, they seem like low-hanging fruit for cybercriminals,” says Povilas Zukauskas, chief marketing officer (CMO) at NordLayer .

Data breach prevention

According to research , in 2023, 27% of nonprofits worldwide encountered a cyberattack. This sector appeals to cybercriminals for several reasons, with the key one being the high volumes of money generated from such attacks.

For example, charities alone raised £12.7 billion in funds in the UK last year. Criminals seek out high-income charities with £500,000 or more in annual income in particular, and more than 56% of such charities have experienced a cyberattack.

NordLayer's features like IP allowlisting, network segmentation, and virtual private gateway are the key solutions that help stop data breaches.

“Together we secure, together we impact”

One of the non-profit organizations that discovered NordLayer is Change. This organization enjoys NordLayer since it works well in cloud environments, as the company website and software development are cloud-based.

“Here at NordLayer, we believe in a collaborative approach towards cybersecurity. Hence, 'Together we secure, together we impact' is not just a saying, it is also something we work towards to achieve higher cybersecurity standards and stronger social impact,” says Zukauskas.

NordLayer understands the crucial role NGOs play in creating positive social impact, as well as sometimes complicated budget constraints. Thus, making cybersecurity available for every non-profit is an initiative that is a testament to the company's commitment to creating a better social environment.

ABOUT NORDLAYER

NordLayer provides flexible and easy-to-implement cybersecurity tools for businesses of any size or work model developed by the standard of NordVPN. We help organizations secure networks in a stress-free way. NordLayer enhances internet security and modernizes network and resource access with technical improvements aligning with the best regulatory compliance standards. Helping organizations to adopt FWaaS, ZTNA, and SWG principles, NordLayer is focused on the Security Service Edge of cybersecurity services.

