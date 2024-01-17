CAR-T Cell Therapies Market With A Target Valuation Of USD 7.9 Billion By 2032 | Dynamic CAGR Of 13.8%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising incidence of cancer, especially hematological malignancies like leukemia and lymphoma, has been a driving force behind the growth of the CAR-T cell therapies market. These therapies show promise in treating patients who have not responded to traditional treatments. New York, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market, the CAR-T cell Therapies market size is projected to surpass around USD 7.9 billion by 2032, from USD 2.5 Billion, and is poised to reach a CAGR of 13.8% from 2024 to 2033. A type of cancer immunotherapy treatment that makes use of T-cells, which are genetically modified in a lab, allowing the T-cell to target and kill the cancer cells completely, is known as CAR-T cell therapy. The three main steps included in this therapy is engineering of T-cells, connecting T-cells and insertion of the CAR T-cells into the body. Being approved by FDA, the therapy treats some type of lymphomas, leukemia's along with several myeloma. Get a Complete and Professional sample PDF @ request-sample/ Key Takeaway

The rise in number of children and adults developing cancer, demands the effective therapeutic treatment.

The impeding factor for the expansion of CAR-Tcell therapies market is the high cost of treatment.

According to drug type analysis, axicabtagene ciloleucel is accounted for highest revenue generation in 2023.

The incorporation of CAR-T cell therapies program in various research institute, leads the research segment at the forefront.

The lymphoma segment is accounted to hold 56.9% of the CAR-T cell therapies market in 2023. The investment of market key players in R&D activities, offers more opportunities for the growth of the market. Factors affecting the growth of the CAR-T cell theparies Market

Increase in the geriatric population: Due to rise in the population of aged people, there is rise in demand for CAR-T cell therapies.

Rising awareness: The CAR-Tcell program conduction in various research institues, provides satisfactory knowledge and rises the awareness of the treatment among the people.

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 2.5 Billion Forecast Revenue 2032 USD 7.9 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 13.8% North America Revenue Share 61.49% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Market Drivers

The rise in prevalence of cancer in North America is the major driving factor to upsurge the market growth of car-T cell therapies. According to statista 2022, North America had maximum prevalence ratio in 2020, from twelve months. The prevalence rate for each cancer in this region was 588 per 1,00,000 population. In addition to this, the rise in number of adults and children developing cancer demands for more advanced therapeutic treatments, which in turn leads to satisfactory growth of the market.

Market Restraints

One of the major factor hampering the market growth of car-T cell market is the high cost of the treatment. Many factors depends for the rise in the cost of treatment such as manufacturing process, specialized requirements of healthcare and personalized nature of the therapy.

Opportunities

The rise in adoption of novel medicines of car T cell therapies and increasing awareness regarding the same, provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of the car T cell therapies market. There is enhanced clinical trial activities and commercialization of car T cell therapy, helping to offer major opportunities for expanding the market dimensions during the forecast period.

Report Segmentation of the car T cell therapies Market

Drug type analysis

Based on drug type analysis, the market is disjointed into axicabtagene ciloleucel, tisagenlecleucel, brexucabtagene autoleucel and lisocabtagene maraleucel segments. Owing to the rise in approval of axicabtagene ciloleucel medicine for the purpose of relapsed refractory large B-cell lymphoma and refractory follicular lymphoma treatment, the axicabtagene ciloleucel segment holds a large market share of 32.4% , dominating the car T cell therapies market in 2023.

On the flip side, brexucabtagene autoleucel segment is anticipated to have the fastest market growth due to adoption of Car T therapies for treating refractory B- cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Modality Analysis

The global CAR T cell therapies market is bifurcated into research and commercialization based on modality analysis. The research segment accounted to hold the largest market share in 2023, this dominance owes to the active participation of various research institutes in operating the CAR T cell therapy programs, promoting the treatment of cancer.

Target antigen analysis

As far as target antigen is considered, the global Car T cell therapies market is segmented into CD19, CD22 and BCMA. The CD19/CD22 target antigen holds the large market revenue share in 2023. The CD19 has effectively treated patients with B-cell malignancies.

Indication Analysis

Based on indication analysis, the market is categorised into lymphoma, acute lymphatic leukemia and autoimmune disorders. For treating different types of lymphomas, a noticeable number of approved CAR T cell therapies are employed. The CAR T cell therapies are approved by Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The treatment of multiply replaced large B cell lymphoma has advanced due to the CAR T cell therapies targeting CD19. Hence the lymphoma segment is accounted to hold a large market share of 57.1% in 2023.

End User Analysis

Based on end user analysis, the global CAR T cell therapies market is segmented into hospitals and cancer research institutes. The well equipped operation theatres, increase in patient admission and advanced buying power, has led the hospital segment to dominated the market by accounting to hold a large market share of 62.8% in 2023. Due to the availability of different types of treatments and rise in number of cancer centres, the cancer research institute segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Market Segmentation

Drug Type Analysis



Axicabtagene ciloleucel

Tisagenlecleucel

Brexucabtagene autoleucel Lisocabtagene maraleucel

Modality analysis



Research Commercialization

Target Antigen analysis



CD19

CD22 BCMA

Indication analysis



Lymphoma

Acute lymphatic leukemia Autoimmune disorders

End User Analysis



Hospitals Cancer research institutes

By Geography



North America



The US



Canada

Mexico

Western Europe



Germany



France



The UK



Spain



Italy



Portugal



Ireland



Austria



Switzerland



Benelux



Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe



Russia



Poland



The Czech Republic



Greece

Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC



China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia & New Zealand



Indonesia



Malaysia



Philippines



Singapore



Thailand



Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America



Brazil



Colombia



Chile



Argentina



Costa Rica

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Algeria



Egypt



Israel



Kuwait



Nigeria



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Turkey



United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA

Impact of Macroeconomic factors

While inflationary pressure started to ease in 2023, economies continues to face uncertainty. Regarding healthcare sector, inflation will be continued to elevate in 2024. The rising costs triggers the patients to postpone or stop treatments in H2 2023. In addition to this, the prices of drug continue to grow with the increase in inflation rate.

Recent Development of the CAR-T cell Therapies Market



In June 2022: A leader in biopharmaceuticals , Bristol Myers Squibb company, obtained the FDA authorization for Breyanzi CAR T cell therapy for treating refractory large B-cell lymphoma. In September 2020: A partnership between Seattle genetics, Inc and Merck, considered the oncology studies, conducting a vast ranging joint development program in several cancers.

Competitive Landscape

The rise in number of key players in CAR T cell therapies market led to the rise in competitive struggle in the market. The focus on R&D activities by various market key players for the development of CAR T cell therapies products to cure various types cancer led to the growth of the market.

Some of the prominent key players are as follows:



Juno Therapeutics, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bluebird Bio, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Amgen Inc.

Eureka Therapeutics Inc.

Calyxt Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics

CARsgen Therapeutics Co.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. Other Key Players

