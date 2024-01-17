Ukraine requires money from US, Europe to sustain economic stability

(MENAFN) Ukraine's hard-fought economic stability is encountering renewed threats as the government grapples with a significant budget deficit, and its primary allies and sponsors, the United States and the European Union, have yet to reach a decision on extending further aid.



The urgency lies in the fact that without commitments of support by the beginning of February, when EU leaders convene to determine aid allocations, and without actual funds arriving by March, there is a risk to the progress Ukraine has achieved in managing inflation. This progress has played a crucial role in enabling ordinary citizens to meet essential needs such as paying rent and putting food on the table, while also fortifying their resilience against Russia's attempts to undermine the spirit of Ukrainian society.



The gravity of the situation was underscored in discussions between U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday. The outcome of these deliberations will likely have significant implications for Ukraine's economic stability and its ability to withstand external pressures.



“We’re determined to sustain our support” for Ukraine, Blinken stated, “we’re working very closely with Congress in order to do that. I know our European colleagues are doing the same thing.”



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has acknowledged the "remarkable resilience" of Ukraine's economy despite facing significant challenges. In the initial months of the conflict in 2022, the country experienced a substantial economic setback, losing a third of its output due to occupation and destruction. This was particularly pronounced as Russia had control over the heartland of Ukraine's heavy industry. Despite these adversities, the IMF has noted Ukraine's ability to demonstrate resilience in the face of such economic difficulties.



Inflation surged to a substantial 26 percent due to the necessity of the central bank printing money to address significant budget shortfalls. However, there was a notable recovery last year, marked by a decrease in inflation to 5.7 percent. Additionally, the economy experienced robust growth, expanding by 4.9 percent, surpassing the performance of some major economies such as Germany.



Despite the economic challenges, Ukraine's banking system has continued to operate effectively, educational institutions and health clinics remain open, and pension disbursements are being made. This recovery reflects a noteworthy turnaround and resilience in the face of earlier economic difficulties.

MENAFN17012024000045015839ID1107733002