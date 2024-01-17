Man In J&K's Rajouri Arrested For Allegedly Raping Daughter

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Jan 17 (IANS) A man in J&K's Rajouri district was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping his daughter, police said.
Police sources said that Bashir Ahmad Chowdhary of Panglar village in Rajouri was arrested for allegedly raping his 17-year old daughter.
"After receiving the complaint, an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested. Further proceedings are now being initiated," a source said.
