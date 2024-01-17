Court dismisses Twitter's appeal of ruling grants special counsel access Trump's DMs

(MENAFN) The full D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has dismissed Twitter's attempt to appeal a prior ruling that granted special counsel Jack Smith access to records from former President Donald Trump's Twitter account. This access is part of an ongoing federal investigation into potential election interference.



As reported by a US-based news agency, Twitter had discreetly opposed Smith's efforts to obtain metadata and specific direct messages allegedly sent by Trump from his Twitter account, which was suspended shortly after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.



The court's decision not to issue an accompanying opinion leaves some ambiguity, but a minority of judges, comprising the court's conservative jurists, issued a statement alongside the rejection. They argued that the ruling might have overlooked potential executive privilege issues that could be relevant to the case.



With the court's decision, it stands that the records and data obtained by Smith from Twitter will not be returned. The next steps for the social media company are uncertain, and it remains to be seen whether Twitter will pursue an appeal to the Supreme Court in response to this ruling.

