Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signs a decree forming a new government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah says the new government should, among other matters, focus on many files like appointment of executive officials, equality in appointments, diversifying income, protecting public funds and boost Kuwait's foreign policy.

CAIRO -- An urgent meeting for the Arab League at the level of foreign ministers is held to discuss the ramifications of the illegal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland, a country unrecognized by the international community.

KUWAIT -- The 41st plane within the Kuwait Relief Air Bridge takes off heading to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish, carrying 40 tons of urgent relief aid for the people in the Gaza Strip.

KUWAIT -- US Ambassador to Kuwait Karen Hideko Sasahara lauds the strong humanitarian role played by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) throughout the world.

RAMALLAH -- Three Palestinians are killed during an Israeli occupation drone strike targeting a Palestinian vehicle exploded Wednesday near the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus city in the West Bank. (end) mt