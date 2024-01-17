Fyodor Dostoyevsky's Work To Be Presented In Musical Theatre

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre will present the
monoplay "A Gentle Creature" on January 27.
The monoplay is based on Fyodor Dostoyevsky's short story of the
same name, Azernews reports.
"A Gentle Creature" is a short story by Fyodor Dostoyevsky,
written in November 1876.
The work chronicles the relationship between a pawnbroker and a
girl who frequents his shop.
The production director of the play is People's Artist Jannat
Salimova, and the author of the idea is Honoured Art Worker, Doctor
of Philosophy in Art Studies Aligismat Lalayev.
The Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan and Kalmykia Shovgi Huseynov
will play in the monoplay.
Note that Shovgi Huseynov received a special prize at the 4th
Ostrovsky FEST International Festival of Chamber Theatre Forms for
this role.
The actor's remarkable talent level has earned him recognition
and admiration both at home and abroad.
His success in one-man shows has opened doors for other actors
to explore and excel in solo performances, contributing to the
growth and development of Azerbaijani theatre.
Apart from The Double Bass, his repertoire includes one-man
shows like Nikolai Gogol's Diary of a Madman, Samuel Beckett's Act
Without Words, and Fyodor Dostoyevski's A Gentle Creature.
