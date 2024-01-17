Blinken Doubts Possibility Of Quick Peace Between Russia And Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine is hardly possible soon. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to send his people to war.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Davos, according to Ukrinform, The Guardian reported.

When asked whether we are close to a ceasefire in Ukraine, Blinken said he did not think so.

He added that Putin is ready to continue to drag his young people into the 'meat grinder', which is a deep tragedy.

However, Blinken sees a future in which Ukraine stands firmly on its own two feet.

As reported, earlier Blinken said that if the US Congress does not approve the aid package for Ukraine proposed by President Joe Biden, it will become a real problem in the context of the war with Russia.