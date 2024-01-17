President Of Latvia: West Needs To Change Its Strategy Of Supporting Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Western allies should move from a strategy of supporting Ukraine 'as long as necessary' to a strategy of 'until victory' in the war unleashed by Russia.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said this in an interview with CNBC , Ukrinform reported.

Rinkēvičs said Ukraine's allies should switch from backing Kyiv against the Russian onslaught for“as long as it is necessary” to a strategy that supports the Eastern European country“to its victory.”

According to him, all those who say that we should probably have some kind of political process, negotiations, or discussions, for some reason do not hear what Putin is saying.

“Mr. Putin is saying that he is ready to fight this war until the end,” Rinkēvičs continued.

“I read that he is actually questioning the statehood of Ukraine. And if he is questioning the statehood of Ukraine then the big question is, what's next?”

He expects that "common sense will win out" regardless of the political processes not only in the United States but throughout Europe, referring to the upcoming European Parliament elections.

As reported, Latvian President Rinkēvičs called for immediate military and financial assistance to Ukraine after the massive Russian missile strike on January 2.