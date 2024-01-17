Vinnytsia Community Hands Over Thermographic Cameras And Drone To Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Vinnytsia City Council, together with the community, handed over five thermographic cameras and a drone to the military at the front line.

This was reported on Facebook by Deputy Mayor of Vinnytsia Andriy Ocheretnyi, Ukrinform reported.

"We sent five thermographic cameras and an unmanned aerial vehicle to the front. Supporting the army is a top priority for the Vinnytsia community," Ocheretnyi wrote.

According to him, this is the third transfer of equipment needed by the military of the brigade in which Vinnytsia residents serve.

Currently, Vinnytsia City Council has announced six tenders for more than UAH 140 million to purchase drones, thermographic cameras, quadcopters, searchlights, and charging units for the Defense Forces.

As reported, Vinnytsia City Council handed over an unmanned reconnaissance aircraft complex to the military.