Central Bank of UAE sees 30.4 percent YoY increase in balance sheet

(MENAFN) In November 2023, the Central Bank of the UAE experienced a noteworthy 30.4 percent year-on-year increase in its balance sheet, reaching a substantial 669.72 billion dirhams (USD182 billion). This surge, as outlined in a recent report released by the financial institution, underscores a significant enhancement in the bank's financial strength.



Throughout the first 11 months of 2023, the balance sheet maintained a consistent growth rate of 21.2 percent, resulting in an additional 117.2 billion dirhams compared to the figure recorded in December 2022, which stood at 552.55 billion dirhams.



This robust upward trend not only reflects the resilience of the Central Bank but also contributes to a substantial reinforcement of the overall financial standing of the United Arab Emirates.



The consistent growth in the balance sheet signals the country's strengthened economic position and underscores the effectiveness of its diversified asset portfolio. As the Central Bank continues to exhibit strong financial performance, it plays a pivotal role in maintaining the UAE's solid economic foundation, further solidifying its reputation as a robust and stable financial hub in the region.



