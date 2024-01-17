Arelion Launches Second Tokyo Pop, Expanding Network Reach In APAC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New PoP

today announced a new Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Tokyo, Japan at AT TOKYO 's carrier-neutral data center, Chuo Center #1 (CC1). The new PoP is Arelion's second Tokyo PoP and third Japan PoP after its Osaka PoP, expanding Arelion's global reach to provide wholesale and enterprise customers in Japan and the APAC region with access to its #1 ranked global Internet backbone AS1299 and ecosystem of cloud, content and security services.

Chuo Center #1 is one of the largest data centers in Japan with 31 MW capability, gaining popularity as a global connectivity hub for multinational businesses that require high-speed access to Japan's thriving enterprise markets. Japan's financial sector is booming amid national economic growth policies , with Japanese banks holding $17.7 trillion in total financial assets as of 2022 . Chuo Center #1 has developed a substantial ecosystem of global Internet carriers, Internet service providers, cloud providers and enterprises, enabling Arelion to support its customers' business expansions through scalable connectivity to cloud, communications, Internet Exchanges and content services.

Chuo Center #1 is designed to mitigate natural disasters, enabling Arelion to provide redundant, resilient connectivity services to wholesale and enterprise customers seeking direct access to APAC markets. Due to its strategic location, Arelion's second Tokyo PoP will provide accessibility to subsea landing stations in the future, with plans to connect Arelion's backbone directly into Chuo Center #1. This will provide fully diverse connectivity out of Japan in addition to Arelion's Osaka PoP, building on Arelion's networking strategy in the APAC region.

Arelion's AS1299 is directly connected to over 70 percent of global Internet routes and has been ranked by Kentik as the #1 backbone in Asia. It is an excellent choice for Japanese businesses requiring world-class customer service and high-capacity, low-latency connectivity to international markets.

"By bringing our #1 ranked Internet backbone to AT TOKYO, we will enhance our presence in Tokyo, extending our reach to Japan's financial center in Tokyo for our enterprise customers," said Wee Kwan, Head of APAC, Arelion. "Chuo Center #1 offers low cross-connect costs, providing our customers with cost-savings as they rely on our high-quality connectivity services to power their global businesses and meet their technological needs."

With the addition of this PoP in Tokyo, Arelion provides customers in Japan with enhanced access to Arelion's #1 ranked Internet backbone AS1299, as well as Arelion's portfolio of leading connectivity services, including high-speed IP Transit , Cloud Connect , Global 40G Ethernet Virtual Circuit (VC) and DDoS Mitigation services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.

