Karim Benzema initiates defamation lawsuit against France’s interior minister

(MENAFN) French footballer Karim Benzema has initiated a defamation lawsuit against the country's interior minister, Gérald Darmanin.



This legal action comes in response to Darmanin's assertion that Benzema has "notorious" connections to the Islamist organization, the Muslim Brotherhood.



The 36-year-old athlete filed the case on Tuesday, accusing Darmanin of engaging in "political exploitation," according to Benzema's lawyer.



In a 92-page legal complaint, Benzema asserted that he "never had the slightest link with the Muslim Brotherhood organisation" nor, to the player's knowledge, "with someone who would claim it".



The legal documents further stated: "I realise to what extent I am, because of my notoriety, being used in political games that are all the more scandalous since the dramatic events since 7 October deserve anything other than this type of declaration."



Benzema's lawyer, Hugues Vigier, conveyed to the French news outlet RTL that the footballer is a victim of "political exploitation." He accused the interior minister of "sowing division in France."



The Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist group of Sunni Muslims, is prohibited in several countries, including Egypt since 2013, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, where the former Real Madrid striker plays for the Saudi Pro League team Al Ittihad.



However, it's noteworthy that the Muslim Brotherhood, founded in Egypt in 1928, is not banned in most of the European Union.

MENAFN17012024000045015839ID1107732949