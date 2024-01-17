Kuwait Forms Its 45Th Gov't Since '62

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The 21st government was formed on July 14th, 2003, by Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad because the post of Crown Prince was separated from the post of Prime Minister for the first time.

This government served until February 8, 2006, despite its resignation a month earlier in the wake of passing away of Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Cabinets during the era of Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah:



The 22nd government was formed by Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on February 9, 2006, and included 15 ministers and ended its mandate on July 9 because of the parliament's dissolution.

Sheikh Nasser formed the 23rd government on July 10, 2006, and resigned on March 4, 2007 due to tension in relationship between the executive and legislative authorities. Relations reached low ebb after a grilling against Minister of Health Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah, which led to a motion of no-confidence.

The 24th government was formed by Sheikh Nasser on March 25th, 2007, and resigned on May 19, 2008, in the wake of the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Sheikh Nasser formed the 25th government on May 28, 2008. However, the extremely tense relations between the legislative and executive authorities caused by an interpellation against the Prime Minister forced the government to resign on November 25, 2008.

His Highness the Amir accepted the resignation and the government continued as caretaker until January 22nd, 2009. The 26th government was formed by Sheikh Nasser on January 23rd of the same year and resigned after four months.

The 27th government was formed by Sheikh Nasser on May 29th, 2009, and served for two years. It resigned following the growing number of interpellations. His Highness Sheikh Nasser was reassigned, on May 8, 2011, to form the 28th government that consisted of 15 ministers including one MP.

However, it resigned on November 29 of same year due to tense relations with the parliament following tabling of several grilling motions. On December 13th, 2001, Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah formed his first government, the country's 29th.

This care-taker government was mandated with organizing elections and its term expired on February 13th, 2012. Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak formed the 30th government the following day. However, this government was dropped because the Constitutional Court annulled parliamentary elections.

The government resigned on July 18th, 2012. The Prime Minister formed the 31st government on July 19th, 2012 with 13 ministers. This cabinet lasted for four months due to parliament's dissolution. The 32nd government was formed by Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber on December 11th 2012.

It served for seven months until the Constitutional Court's annulled December 2012 parliamentary elections. Elections were held on July 27th, 2013.

The 33rd government was formed on August 4, 2013, and ministers tendered their resignations on November 28th, 2016. The 34th government was formed on December 10, 2016 headed by Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, consisting of 15 ministers, including one MP.

The cabinet resigned on November 30, 2017. The 35th government was formed on December 11th, 2017 under the chairmanship of Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, consisting of 15 ministers, including one MP.

The government resigned on November 14, 2019 after Minister of Public Works Jenan Bushehri announced her resignation following an interpellation.

The 36th government was set up on December 17th, 2019. Headed by Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, it consisted of 15 ministers, including two MPs, along with the return of seven ministers from (2017 government) and the entry of three women in the new ministerial formation.

Cabinets during the era of the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah:



On December 14th, 2020, the 37th government was formed headed by Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled and it consisted of 15 ministers.

It resigned on January 18, 2021. The 38th cabinet was formed on March 2, 2021 and was also headed by Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled. It resigned on November 18. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled formed the 39th government which included 15 ministers.

His Highness the Amir accepted the government resignation on May 10, 2022.

Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah formed the 40th government on August 1, 2022 and included 12 ministers. His Highness the Amir accepted the government resignation on October 2, 2022.

On October 6, the 41st government was formed led by prime minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, including 15 ministers and resigned in 26 January 2023.

On October 16, 2022, Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad formed the 42nd government consisting of 15 ministers. His Highness the Amir accepted the government resignation on January 26, 2023, assigning it to act as care-taker.

Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad formed Kuwait's 43rd government on April 9, 2023. His Highness the Amir accepted the government's resignation on June 6, 2023.

Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad formed the 44th government on June 18, 2023 and His Highness the Amir accepted its resignation on December 20, 2023. (end)

