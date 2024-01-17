Scality Names Marie-Laure Retureau As Vice President Sales, APJ-Middle East And Central Asia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality ,

a leader in reliable, secure and sustainable data storage software, today announced that Marie-Laure Retureau has been promoted to vice president of sales across APJ, the Middle East and Central Asia. Retureau will expand Scality's footprint in these regions, leading a team dedicated to fueling Scality's growth through partner engagement and accelerating enterprise adoption of Scality's storage solutions across these high-growth emerging markets.

Peter Brennan, Scality CRO: "Marie-Laure is exactly the right person to accelerate business in the APJ region. Armed with exceptional talent, she is proactively expanding Scality's channel ecosystem in this region with a clear objective: to help customers modernize and protect data. Her determined commitment to customer success, combined with strong regional relationships, will foster many high-value opportunities for our partners and Scality."

Prior to being named vice president of sales, APJ-Middle East and Central Asia, Retureau served as the regional director for some of these markets over the last two years. She will continue to work closely with customers and partners in countries across these regions to best understand and address their storage challenges and ensure access to the right partner to manage their storage requirements at scale.

In her new role, Retureau will extend her expertise in these emerging regions to:



Strengthen relationships with strategic alliances, including the leading backup vendors such as

Veeam, Commvault and Rubrik

Expand channel and distribution partner ecosystems to fuel growth expansion

Bring together the expertise of global and regional teams for customer and partner support and success Drive customer and partner success by connecting the expertise of our brightest global and local teams together in-market

Retureau is a motivated leader inspired by customer and partner success. She has over 20 years of experience driving global business expansion with complex sales cycles. Prior to joining Scality, Retureau held global sales leadership roles at object storage vendor OpenIO and messaging protection software company Cloudmark.

Marie-Laure Retureau, Scality vice president of sales, APJ-Middle East and Central Asia:

"Our goal is to prioritize the customer's need for sovereign and safe on-prem data solutions. I intend to continue working closely with in-region channel managers and a trusted, expanding ecosystem of distributors, VARs and tech partners. We will accelerate growth and build on the success we've already experienced with ARTESCA and RING by giving customers in this territory access to Scality's market-leading hybrid cloud and data backup solutions."

Retureau takes on this role at a time when ARTESCA , Scality's simple, secure S3 object storage software for immutable backup, has seen steady adoption as enterprises seek modern solutions to address their toughest storage challenges.

Scality is the only company in Europe leading the Gartner Magic Quadrant for distributed file systems and object storage for eight consecutive years . This market validation, coupled with Scality's disruptive product innovation and partner-first growth strategy, has accelerated Scality solutions' deployment across a variety of industries, including banking, healthcare and government entities to name a few.

