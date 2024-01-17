The Los Angeles Film School Celebrates Alumni Work In 75Th Primetime Emmy Awards Wins

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Monday's Emmys event recognized the year's hottest television series with award wins, many of which contributed to by The L.A. Film School alumni

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Many talented alumni of The Los Angeles Film School contributed to several award-winning productions at Monday night's 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

In all, The Los Angeles Film School had 44 alumni who worked on 39 different productions for 243 nominations and 42 Emmy wins. While most of the credited alumni graduated from the school's film programs over the years, the school also had alumni represented from Recording Arts (Angelina Faulkner, Clinton Jones, Danielle Adams, Derek Cooper), Entertainment Business (Chase Thomas), and Animation (Ariana Georgescu Miller, Kyle Ragsdale, Marlon Rivas).

Among the alumni who contributed to award-winning productions is Joshua Day who worked as an assistant chief lighting technician on the HBO drama "Succession," which led the way with 27 nominations for its fourth and final season and received six Emmys, including "Outstanding Drama Series" for a third time.

Jonathan Dec, second assistant camera: A Camera and Stephen J. Branagan, first assistant camera: B Camera, contributed to Netflix's "Beef," which earned 13 nominations and five Emmy wins, including outstanding limited or anthology series. Lastly, Amanda Treyz was second unit director of photography on "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson" which received two nominations and two wins.

Two graduates from The Los Angeles Film School even received individual nominations, including Josh Gitersonke who received a personal nomination for Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program as Director of Photography of "The Amazing Race." This is his ninth nomination including a win in 2019. "The Amazing Race" received five total nominations including "Outstanding Reality Competition Program." Additionally, John Valerio received an Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Editing of a Drama Series" as editor of "The White Lotus." Valerio won the same Emmy award last year for the series, and he was also a producer of the show. In all, the production received 23 total nominations and five wins.

Several Spotlight Inductees from the school who worked on Emmy-nominated productions include Kevin Atkinson, director of photography on "History of the World: Part 2" which received two nominations; Angelina Faulkner, ADR editor on "Daisy Jones and the Six" which received nine nominations and two wins, as well as her work on "The L Word" which received one nomination; Kyle Newacheck as co-executive producer and director on "What We Do in the Shadows" which received four nominations; and Oz Rodriguez as segment director on the comedy series "Saturday Night Live" which received 10 nominations and two wins.

Other individuals from The Los Angeles Film School alumni community made substantial impacts in their respective roles on Emmy-nominated projects. Among them is Terry Watson who worked as production designer and art director on "The Last of Us" which received 24 nominations and eight wins at the Creative Arts Emmys on January 7. Ira Parker was a writer and co-executive producer of "House of Dragon" which received nine nominations and one win at the Creative Arts Emmys on January 7. Tiffany Johnson was a director for "Poker Face" with four nominations and one win. Finally, Danielle Adams was the assistant re-recording mixer on "Andor" which received eight nominations.

The Los Angeles Film School takes pride in the accomplishments of its alumni, whose dedication, talent, and creativity continue to shine in the entertainment industry.

