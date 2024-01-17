Jack Ride 15 Brings Community Together To End The Youth Mental Health Emergency

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jack invites you to join Canada's Ride for Youth Mental Health and support life-changing youth mental health programs in communities across Canada





TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jack, a leading Canadian youth mental health charity, and presenting sponsor Bank of America, are kicking off the 15th anniversary Jack Ride - a cycling event held each spring to raise urgently needed support for young people's mental health.

One out of every five young people will experience a mental health disorder but many of them lack the essential mental health education that would help them get the support they need. Since 2010, Jack Ride has brought thousands of cyclists out in support of young people in Canada, with the goal of ensuring that young people have the education and skills to overcome stigma and support help-seeking needed to thrive.

Cyclists of all levels and families are welcome at Ride, with three event options to choose from:



Caledon, Ontario: In person flagship Ride, May 25th, 2024

Canmore, Alberta: In person volunteer-run Ride, July 13th, 2024 Virtually: Ride on your own time, anywhere you like to cycle

This year, Jack Ride aims to raise $1.5 million for youth mental health. Funds raised for Jack Ride directly support Jack's award-winning programs, which equip youth with the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for their mental health, recognize mental health struggles, and support one another through challenging times. In the past 15 years, 11,000 Riders have raised over $10 million to support hundreds of thousands of youth in getting this vital support. Jack Ride 15 ushers in the next chapter of progress.

"We know that early mental health intervention and education saves lives," says Rowena Pinto, Jack's President and CEO. "Thank you to our growing Jack Ride community for its ongoing commitment to working alongside young people to change the mental health landscape.”

“I Ride to honor and remember my cousin Cavan,” says seven-time Jack Rider Stephen Forbes.“And to encourage the people around me to normalize mental health so that you, me and everyone we love can become better equipped to manage our own health and respond to those in crisis with confidence.”

You too can be part of changing the mental health story. To register for Jack Ride 2024, please visit jack/ride .

Jack Ride is generously supported by presenting sponsor Bank of America, as well as Accenture, Avanade, CIBC Zeifmans, Ardene and others.



About Jack

Jack is a Canadian charity that works in partnership with young people to build communities and systems that support youth mental health. Through its programs, young people gain access to the knowledge, skills, and platform they need to build their mental health literacy, support their peers, build networks of belonging, and influence systems that are meant to support their wellbeing. Its goal is to build a world where young people are mentally healthy, and where distress becomes a thing of the past.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Danielle Kinahan (she/her)

Senior Manager, Communications and Media

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at