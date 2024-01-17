Aclarion Announces Updated Product Release That Expands MRI Scanner Access For Nociscan Solution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nociscan is the first augmented intelligence platform to measure pain biomarkers in the lumbar spine

This new product release expands accessibility of Nociscan on the worldwide MR market

Builds on preexisting compatibility with Siemens

BROOMFIELD, CO, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWir -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain (cLBP), announced today the product release of Nociscan 2.6 which includes support for additional leading magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners. With this product release Nociscan can now be performed on MRI machines beyond those manufactured by Siemens.

“This important technical milestone expands Nociscan access to healthcare providers and patients throughout the world in a very significant way,” stated Brent Ness, CEO of Aclarion. “One of the key catalysts we have encouraged investors to focus on is MRI activations for our key opinion leader surgeons and other surgeons interested in using Nociscan in their surgical decisioning process. MRI compatibility with Nociscan has been historically limited to machines manufactured by Siemens. Although Siemens is a major player in the MRI market, we will not rest until Nociscan is available on the leading MRI machines of all manufacturers. The 2.6 product release is a major milestone toward this objective and will facilitate near term surgeon activations in markets we have had to throttle until now.”

The advancement of augmented intelligence decision support solutions, like Nociscan, is rapidly improving the lives of millions of patients. Aclarion is honored to be leading the industry in addressing a global healthcare problem that impacts approximately 266 million people who suffer from degenerative spine disease and low back pain.

“Aclarion's mission is to change the paradigm in spinal diagnostics and for Nociscan to become the standard decision support tool used to diagnose and treat chronic low back pain,” said Ryan Bond, Chief Strategy Officer.“Adding capacity for Nociscan has been part of our strategy, and we are pleased with this development, which advances our journey to standard of care.”

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages magnetic resonance spectroscopy, proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient's low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects, and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

646.823.8656

...

Media Contacts:

Jodi Lamberti

SPRIG --...