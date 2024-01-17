Broadcom Named A Leader In Unified Endpoint Management By Global Analyst Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom End-User Computing Division today announced that global market research firm Forrester has named its offering (formerly of VMware) a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Unified Endpoint Management, Q4 2023. Workspace ONE was named a leader when evaluated among nine unified endpoint management (UEM) vendors. According to the Forrester report,“VMware continues to balance DEX, management, and security exceptionally well.” Broadcom established the End-User Computing Division following its recent acquisition of VMware, Inc.



“We continue to bring groundbreaking innovations to the Workspace ONE DEX solution to provide the most comprehensive Anywhere Workspace platform that enables customers to support the increasing complexities of hybrid work,” said Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing Division, Broadcom.“We are thrilled to be named a leader in The Forrester WaveTM. To us, this recognition validates our vision and commitment to enable our customers to deliver a seamless and secure workspace on any device or location.”

According to The Forrester WaveTM report,“Workspace ONE is sustaining its momentum as a top player in the UEM market. VMware has continued to innovate, releasing next-generation features like guided root-cause analysis and shift-based frontline worker access management. It also rearchitected the entire platform as a cloud-native service.”

The report continues,“VMware differentiates its DEX capabilities via its depth of telemetry, holistic approach to benchmarking, exceptional self-service experience, and native remote-control capability. The solution has strong management and security features to support BYOD, frontline worker, and modern management scenarios. It's proven at scale, highly extensible, day zero ready, and certified to run in any enterprise environment...VMware is an excellent choice for enterprises with heterogeneous computing needs in regulated or frontline scenarios.”

Anywhere Workspace provides today's distributed workforce with secure, frictionless experiences and empowers IT teams with control over the diversified device deployments found across organizations. As part of the Anywhere Workspace platform, organizations are provided with the tools needed to simplify IT workflows, enhance security, and improve overall efficiencies.

