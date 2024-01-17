RYVYL To Present At Sequire Investor Summit 2024 In Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, CA, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) ("RYVYL" or the "Company"), a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic token technology for the diverse international markets, today announced its participations at the Sequire Investor Summit 2024 scheduled for January 23-25, 2024 at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico.



RYVYL Chairman and Co-Founder, Ben Errez, and Chief Financial Officer, George Oliva, will conduct in person one-on-one meetings throughout the conference and deliver the Company's presentation to registered participants as shown below.

RYVYL Sequire Investor Summit 2024 Presentation

Date: Wednesday, January 24 at 9:00 AM ET - Track 3 Salon Azul

Location: Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details or to schedule a 1x1 meeting, please visit the official event website at or contact ... .

About RYVYL

RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ : RVYL) Revolutionizing Global Payments: Our leading-edge blockchain ledger-based platform offers a seamless and secure payment experience tailored for the diverse and ever-evolving global market. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, we ensure unparalleled security, transparency, and immutability in all transactions. Our commitment to simplicity guarantees a user-friendly interface accessible to everyone, while robust compliance measures instill trust and confidence across borders and regulatory landscapes.

For more information, visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing of the filing of the aforementioned periodic reports. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements, including the risk that the completion and filing of the aforementioned periodic reports will take longer than expected and that additional information may become known prior to the expected filing of the aforementioned periodic reports with the SEC. Other risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark Schwalenberg

MZ Group - MZ North America

312-261-6430

...

