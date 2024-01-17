SHARC Energy Piranha Wet System Secures First California Installation

The project is aiming to achieve LEED Gold certification which is significantly bolstered by the PIRANHA WET system's capability to efficiently extract thermal energy from wastewater and leverage the recovered thermal energy for high-efficiency water heating as the only wastewater to water heat pump solution on the market. Notably, the PIRANHA WET system demonstrates exceptional performance; for every dollar of energy used to operate the system, it generates four dollars' worth of output on average. This remarkable efficiency not only enables reduction in greenhouse gas emissions but also provides operational cost savings.

“We are pleased to support an ambitious LEED Gold project as our first installation in one of the largest markets in the world, California. SHARC Energy technology is a cornerstone for sustainable development and installations like this only help bring awareness to our capabilities,” says Lynn Mueller, President, and CEO of SHARC Energy.

This project, supported by SHARC Energy's Washington & California representative CHC Hydro, is an example of how innovative technology can be seamlessly integrated into urban development and stands as a beacon of progressive, sustainable urban architecture.

“It is exciting to secure our first California installation for SHARC Energy technology. The PIRANHA is one of the most efficient all-electric hot water solutions on the market today and we are proud to represent it along with the SHARC WET System,” says David Anderson, Division Business Development Manager – Columbia with CHC Hydro.“The future of WET on the West Coast is bright!”

