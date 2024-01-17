Getty Realty Corp. Announces 2023 Dividend Tax Treatment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today the allocations of the Company's 2023 dividend distributions on its common stock (CUSIP #374297109). The allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are as follows:

Ordinary

Income Capital Gains

Record

Date

Payable

Date Total 2021

Distributions

Per Share

(1a + 2a + 3) Total

(Box 1a) Total

(Box 2a) Unrecapt'd Sec

1250

(Box 2b) Nondividend

Distributions

(Box 3) 12/22/2022 1/5/2023 $ 0.430000 $ 0.312621 $ - $ - $ 0.117379 3/23/2023 4/6/2023 $ 0.430000 $ 0.312621 $ - $ - $ 0.117379 6/22/2023 7/6/2023 $ 0.430000 $ 0.312621 $ - $ - $ 0.117379 9/28/2023 10/12/2023 $ 0.430000 $ 0.312621 $ - $ - $ 0.117379 Totals $ 1.720000 $ 1.250484 $ - $ - $ 0.469516



Tax Disclaimer

The information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. You should consult your own tax advisor regarding the specific federal, state, local, foreign and other tax consequences to you regarding your ownership of shares of the Company's common stock.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's portfolio included 1,093 freestanding properties located in 40 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

