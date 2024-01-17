Ceridian To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Financial Results On February 7Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results before the open of regular market trading on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.



The company will host a live webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 7, 2024 to discuss the aforementioned financial results. The event can be accessed via direct registration link or through the Investor Relations section of Ceridian's website. A recording of the event will be made available on the Investor Relations section of Ceridian's website following the call.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life BetterTM.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, the flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Dayforce platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

