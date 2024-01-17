Patient Throughput And Capacity Management Market To Hit US$ 2,115.6 Million By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patient Throughput and Capacity Management Approaches Show Promise in the Form of Lower Labor Expenditures and Higher Hospital Returns. Rockville , Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Patient Throughput and Capacity Management Market is projected to achieve a size of around US$ 1,312.1 million in 2024. From 2024 to 2034, patient throughput and capacity management adoption is estimated to experience a consistent average CAGR of 4.9%. By 2034, the demand for these solutions is foreseen to reach a valuation of US$ 2,115.6 million.

The growing occurrence of accidents, diseases, and trauma cases has resulted in a continuously expanding pool of patients. However, the parallel increase in hospital beds and healthcare professionals needs to catch up. This, in turn, is creating a discernible gap between demand and supply. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

Key Segments of Patient Throughput and Capacity Management Market Research Report

By Solution Type By Delivery Mode By Region

Standalone Solutions Integrated Solutions

On-Premise Cloud-based

North America

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe The Middle East and Africa



Patient throughput and capacity management solutions emerge as crucial means to address this disparity and efficiently manage the rise in patients. Consequently, the escalating patient count is likely to stand out as a significant driver fueling the demand for patient throughput and capacity management solutions throughout the forecast period.

The healthcare industry anticipates a surge in the growth of the patient throughput and capacity management market, driven by the increasing traction of these systems in optimizing asset and resource management. A notable example is the interest hospitals are showing in digital transformation, as highlighted by data from the Harvard Business School Publishing in January 2022.

Hospitals are keen on leveraging technology to enhance their business operations, and hospital capacity management systems are emerging as valuable tools in this endeavor. Their ability to optimize asset and resource management contributes to increased productivity and reduced wastage of time and assets. This, in turn, addresses mismanagement issues in the healthcare sector by facilitating efficient assignment of healthcare staff.

Regional Outlook

The revenue share from North America is anticipated to be lucrative between 2024 and 2034. Hospitals in North America face a severe challenge in managing their current resources. Solutions for patient throughput and capacity management are required due to the growth of in-patients and the lack of resources. Hospitals need to make optimal use of their resources to improve treatment and increase income. Solutions for capacity management and patient throughput have demonstrated the ability to boost hospital productivity and income in this area.

The Asia Pacific patient throughput and capacity management market is expected to expand at a promising CAGR by 2034. This is predominantly because chronic illnesses have increased dramatically in the region, and there are a lot of people living there and a growth in healthcare facilities. The market is anticipated to expand in emerging economies as more patients require hospital automation and a more significant requirement to coordinate patient care with available resources.

“The future of patient throughput and capacity management looks promising with the integration of cutting-edge technologies. AI-driven predictive analytics and IoT solutions are set to enhance efficiency, optimize resource allocation, and improve patient outcomes," comments a Fact analyst.

Key Takeaways



The standalone solutions segment in the solution type category to grab a share of 63.4% by 2034.

In the delivery mode category, the cloud-based segment to acquire a market share of 74.1% by 2034.

The North America patient throughput and capacity management market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2024 and 2034.

East Asia patient throughput and capacity management industry to develop at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2034.

Adoption of patient throughput and capacity management in the United States is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2024 and 2034.

Canada patient throughput and capacity management market to develop at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2034.

Demand for patient throughput and capacity management in Mexico is anticipated to evolve at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2024 and 2034.

China patient throughput and capacity management adoption is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.5% until 2034.

Japan patient throughput and capacity management market to exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% between 2024 and 2034. South Korea patient throughput and capacity management industry is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

The landscape of the patient throughput and capacity management market is characterized by its inherent fragmentation, with a limited number of key players exerting influence. These entities actively engage in various strategic alliances to enhance their market position. Through agreements and the implementation of automated systems, market players expedite their strategies to seize a greater market share and establish a substantial presence within the market. In addition to these approaches, companies are exploring further strategy, such as innovative technology integration and customer-centric initiatives, to solidify their foothold in this competitive sector.

Noteworthy Developments



In September 2023, NHS England unveiled its initiative to advance a US$ 75 million investment program in Bed and Capacity Management Systems (eBCMS). This move underscores their commitment to harnessing digital tools to reduce waiting times. It also aims to streamline patient transfers and discharges from hospitals. In May 2023, LeanTaaS, Inc., a frontrunner in delivering AI-powered and SaaS-based solutions for capacity management, staffing, and patient flow software in health systems, introduced iQueue Autopilot. This groundbreaking generative AI solution offers hospital leaders human-like conversations and actionable insights, aiding decision-making in staffing, scheduling, workflow, and utilization operations.

