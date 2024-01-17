Buxton Acquires Elevar To Create Data Powerhouse For Omnichannel Insights And Customer Engagement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Worth, Texas, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buxton, a market leader in retail customer analytics, and Elevar, a dynamic conversion tracking solution for fast-scaling e-commerce brands, have joined forces in an exciting acquisition by Buxton. While the deal's financial terms remain undisclosed, Buxton believes this strategic collaboration can revolutionize the landscape of data-driven consumer insights.

Founded in 1994, Buxton aims to redefine the realm of customer analytics by incorporating psychographics and buying behaviors, providing businesses with a holistic understanding of their customers. Elevar, since its inception, has sought to empower e-commerce brands with a comprehensive conversion tracking solution that helps optimize ad campaigns and maximize customer re-engagement.

"Understanding customers and predicting their needs is critical for consumer-oriented businesses to thrive in today's omnichannel, rapidly changing environment," emphasized Jim Swift, CEO at Buxton. "Elevar and Buxton both place customer journey and behavioral analytics at the core of their products. While our platforms have historically varied in approach, our complementary capabilities are a winning combination. As an omnichannel powerhouse, we aim to deliver intelligence that can help to shape the future of both online and in-store experiences."

The collaboration deepens Buxton and Elevar's commitment to customer-centricity, seeking to usher in an era of unparalleled insights that foster a perpetual, interactive exchange between brands and customers. Buxton believes this partnership will enable a profound understanding of buyers and their behavior, allowing companies to provide invaluable intelligence and conversion events to leading marketing platforms, boosting engagement across omnichannel touchpoints.

"As the lines of in-store and online shopping continue to blur, we believe this synergy will enable our customers to orchestrate extraordinary customer journeys and true personalized one-to-one marketing," noted Brad Redding, CEO and Founder of Elevar.

The combination of Elevar's data capture ingenuity and Buxton's analytics prowess unlocks powerful consumer understanding, and the integration with Shopify and other POS and marketing systems empowers marketers to act on that information seamlessly. Moving forward, Buxton will continue to focus on delivering AI powered intelligence solutions to brands.

Tanner Austin, Senior Vice President at PSG, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We believe that the complementary combination of Buxton's innovation in analytics and Elevar's conversion tracking platform will better serve customers across core end-markets. We are excited to partner with Buxton and Elevar during this next phase of growth.”

This strategic move marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of data-driven insights, positioning Buxton and Elevar as leaders in shaping the future of customer engagement across multiple channels.

About Buxton

Buxton is a software-based customer intelligence platform, backed by 30 years of expertise. It provides B2C retail, restaurant, healthcare and hospitality organizations with a deep understanding of their customers and prospects that drive every facet of growth strategy, both online and in-person. Using demographic, psychographic and buying behavior data, it helps retail-related companies understand consumer behaviors to improve customer acquisition, customer relationship management, retail operations and site selection. With Buxton, companies can develop more effective marketing campaigns, forecast with more accuracy, know where to review store-level operation strategies and identify site expansion or relocation opportunities. To learn more about how Buxton can help deliver results, visit

About Elevar

Since 2017, Elevar has been empowering e-commerce brands with a comprehensive conversion tracking solution that optimizes ad campaigns and maximizes customer re-engagement. Utilizing Elevar, marketers can trust that their pixel, analytics and conversion tracking is reporting accurately, resulting in a 10-20% boost in performance across key channels such as Meta and Google. With more than 50+ integrations, brands can send comprehensive data to the most popular e-commerce marketing destinations. To learn more about Elevar, visit .

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 130+ companies and facilitated over 470+ add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Madrid, Paris and Tel-Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit .

