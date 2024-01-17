Topicus.Com Inc. Announces Release Date For Fourth Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus Inc. (TSXV:TOI) announced today it intends to release its fourth quarter results on February 6, 2024.
The Company's quarterly results will be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company's website ( ) and SEDAR, after markets close on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.
About Topicus Inc.
Topicus' subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.
Contact:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677
