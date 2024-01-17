Germany’s weather chaos leads to flight disruptions, train interruptions, school shutdowns

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Germany experienced widespread disruption as heavy snowfall and freezing rain blanketed the country, leading to the cancellation of hundreds of flights, train disruptions, accidents on icy roads, and closures of schools. Frankfurt airport, the country's largest, saw over 500 flight cancellations, while Munich experienced the cancellation of more than 250 arrivals and departures. In western Germany, Saarbruecken airport shut down for the day, and airports in Duesseldorf and Cologne/Bonn faced delays and cancellations.



The impact extended to the rail network, with national train operator Deutsche Bahn canceling several long-distance trains. Additionally, the operator announced a reduction in the maximum speed of its high-speed ICE trains to 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour) due to the extreme weather conditions.



The freezing rain in western and southern Germany resulted in numerous accidents on icy roads during the early morning hours of Wednesday. As a precautionary measure, many schools and kindergartens opted to close for the day. Some companies also allowed employees the flexibility to work from home, recognizing the challenges posed by the severe weather conditions.



The German Weather Service issued warnings of a very high risk of icy roads due to freezing rain in a region that includes the city of Trier in the west and Frankfurt in the central part of the country. The combination of heavy snowfall, freezing rain, and icy road conditions created a challenging scenario for transportation and daily activities, prompting various institutions to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of citizens and travelers alike.

