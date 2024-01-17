Home appliances output in Iran climbs 100 percent

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Alireza Mohammadi Daniali, the leader of the Association of Home Appliances Manufacturers in Iran, stated that there has been a significant growth in the production of home appliances.



Over the past few years, the output has surged from eight million units to surpass 17 million units, marking a 25 percent expansion in the industry, as reported by an Iranian news agency.



Highlighting some of the challenges currently confronting home appliance manufacturers, the official mentioned: “Producers have problems such as mandated pricing, lack of liquidity, lack of foreign currency supply, and exports, which need to be addressed and resolved.”



In recent years, the home appliance sector has undergone substantial expansion, marking a notable trajectory of production growth. Consequently, Iranian manufacturers have effectively secured a substantial portion of the market, particularly in the manufacturing of refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, evaporative coolers, and television sets.



Additionally, their commendable performance extends to small household appliances, where the production status is characterized by outstanding achievements.

