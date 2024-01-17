Microgreens Market To Cross US$ 3,179.3 Million By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Microgreens Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“Microgreens Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” the global microgreens market size reached US$ 1,650.0 Million in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,179.3 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2024-2032.Request Sample Report: /requestsampleFactors Affecting the Growth of the Microgreens Industry:.Health and Nutritional Benefits:A key factor propelling the growth of the microgreens market is the increasing awareness of their health and nutritional benefits. Microgreens are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, often containing higher nutrient levels than their mature plant counterparts. This aspect is crucial in market analysis, as health-conscious consumers and the wellness industry significantly influence market trends. Along with this, the demand for nutrient-dense, low-calorie foods is rising, and microgreens are becoming a popular choice in diets focused on health and wellness. This trend is expected to continue, positively impacting the market size and market share of microgreens in the health food sector..Rising Popularity in Culinary Uses:The microgreens market is experiencing substantial growth due to their rising popularity in culinary applications. Chefs and home cooks are increasingly using microgreens to enhance the flavor, texture, and visual appeal of various dishes. This trend is especially noticeable in gourmet restaurants and upscale dining, where the aesthetic and flavor enhancement of microgreens is highly valued. Market analysis shows that as more consumers are exposed to microgreens in culinary settings, the demand in the retail and home gardening sectors also grows. This rise in popularity directly influences market growth, as it leads to a broader market share and diversification in the types of microgreens being cultivated and sold..Advancements in Farming Techniques:Significant advancements in farming techniques are a major factor driving the growth of the microgreens market. Innovations in hydroponics, vertical farming, and controlled environment agriculture have made the cultivation of microgreens more efficient and sustainable. These technologies allow for year-round production, higher yields, and the ability to grow in urban environments, thereby addressing issues of food accessibility and sustainability. Market analysis indicates that these advancements are not only increasing the market size by making microgreens more accessible to a wider audience but are also influencing market trends toward sustainable and local food sources. The market outlook for microgreens is positive, as these technological improvements align with global trends in agriculture and consumer preferences.Competitive Landscape with Key Players:.2BFresh (Teshuva Agricultural Projects Ltd.).AeroFarms.Bowery Farming Inc..Farmbox Greens LLC (Charlie's Produce).Fresh Origins, GoodLeaf Farms (TruLeaf).Gotham Greens.Living Earth Farm.Madar Farms.Metro Microgreens.The Chef's Garden Inc.Global Microgreens Market Trends:The microgreens market is experiencing significant shifts due to evolving consumer preferences and technological innovations. One notable trend is the growing demand for organic and non-GMO microgreens, driven by consumers' increasing health consciousness and environmental awareness. This is prompting producers to adopt organic farming practices, influencing market dynamics. Additionally, there's a rising trend in direct-to-consumer sales through online platforms, which is expanding the market's reach and reshaping distribution channels. The integration of smart farming technologies, like AI and IoT, in microgreens cultivation is another trend, enhancing efficiency and yield, thereby influencing the market growth. These trends collectively contribute to a dynamic and expanding microgreens market.Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:Key Market Segmentation:Breakup by Type:.Broccoli.Cabbage.Cauliflower.Arugula.Peas.Basil.Radish.OthersBroccoli microgreens represent the largest product segment due to their high nutrient content and widespread popularity in health-conscious diets, driving consumer demand in various market segments.Breakup by Farming Method:.Indoor Vertical Farming.Commercial Greenhouses.OthersIndoor vertical farming dominates the farming method segment as it allows for efficient, year-round production of microgreens in diverse climates, maximizing yield and minimizing space and resource usage.Breakup by End-Use:.Residential.CommercialThe commercial sector emerges as the largest end-use segment, driven by the growing demand from restaurants and chefs for microgreens, which are used to enhance flavor and presentation in gourmet dishes.Breakup by Distribution Channel:.Supermarkets and Hypermarkets.Retail Stores.OthersRetail stores constitute the largest distribution channel for microgreens, due to their extensive network and accessibility, making microgreens readily available to a broad consumer base.Breakup by Region:.North America (United States, Canada).Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others).Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others).Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others).Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)North America represents the largest market for microgreens, attributed to high consumer awareness, increased health consciousness, and the presence of advanced agricultural technologies in the region.Key Highlights of the Report:.Market Performance.Market Outlook.Porter's Five Forces Analysis.Market Drivers and Success Factors.SWOT Analysis.Value Chain.Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeAbout Us:IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. 