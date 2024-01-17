Steel Industry Outlook 2024 | Market Size, Top Companies Share, Analysis And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steel Industry Analysis 2024

The global steel market is majorly driven by the increasing infrastructure projects and rising construction activities.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“Steel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global steel industry outlook share, size, trends, and forecasts. The global steel market size reached US$ 942.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,279 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during 2024-2032.Request For Sample Copy of Report For More Detailed Market insight:Factors Affecting the Growth of the Steel Industry:.Technological Advancements and Industry 4.0:The steel industry is undergoing a transformative phase with the integration of advanced technologies and Industry 4.0 principles. Automation, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) are increasingly being employed to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve overall production processes. Smart manufacturing and digitalization are becoming integral parts of the steel production landscape, allowing for real-time monitoring and optimization of operations. Moreover, key market players are focussing on integrating automation processes to reduce various accidents and risks associated with the steel manufacturing process..Improvements in the Automotive Industry:The automotive industry is undergoing a transformative shift, with a growing emphasis on lightweight materials and electric vehicles (EVs). Advanced high-strength steels and innovative steel alloys are gaining prominence as automakers strive to meet stringent fuel efficiency standards without compromising on safety. The rise of electric vehicles also presents new opportunities for steel producers, as EVs require specialized steel components for their batteries and structures. Moreover, the rising adoption of EVs in the public transportation sector to reduce the emissions of harmful vehicular exhausts is bolstering the market growth..Sustainability and Environmental Regulations:The increasing awareness of environmental sustainability and the need to reduce carbon emissions are influencing the global steel market. Governments and regulatory bodies are implementing stringent environmental standards, prompting the steel industry to explore cleaner and more sustainable production processes. The adoption of technologies, such as electric arc furnaces, which have a lower carbon footprint compared to traditional blast furnaces, is becoming more prevalent. Additionally, steel recycling is gaining momentum, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional steel production and reducing the overall environmental impact of the production process.Leading Companies Operating in the Steel Industry:.ArcelorMittal S.A..EVRAZ plc.Gerdau S.A..Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd.JFE Steel Corporation (JFE Holdings Inc.).Jiangsu Shagang Group Co. Ltd.Nippon Steel Corporation.Nucor Corporation.Shougang Group Co. Ltd..Tata Steel Ltd. (Tata Group).thyssenkrupp AG.United States Steel CorporationSteel Market Report Segmentation:By Type:.Flat Steel.Long SteelFlat steel is the most popular product due to its efficient functionalities and smooth surface finish.By Product:.Structural Steel.Prestressing Steel.Bright Steel.Welding Wire and Rod.Iron Steel Wire.Ropes.BraidsStructural steel accounted for the largest market share as it is widely utilized to construct transmission towers for power lines due to its strength and ability to support heavy cables over long spans.By Application:.Building and Construction.Electrical Appliances.Metal Products.Automotive.Transportation.Mechanical Equipment.Domestic AppliancesBuilding and construction represented the largest segment due to the increasing investments in infrastructure development and renovation activities around the world.Regional Insights:.North America (United States, Canada).Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others).Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others).Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others).Middle East and AfricaAsia Pacific's dominance in the steel market is attributed to substantial investment in research and development (R&D), leading to advanced technological developments in this field.Global Steel Market Trends:The adoption of electric arc furnaces (EAFs) powered by renewable energy sources, recycling initiatives, and the exploration of alternative iron ore reduction methods are bolstering the market growth. Additionally, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is optimizing steel production by predicting equipment failures, improving energy efficiency, and minimizing waste.Government investments in large-scale infrastructure projects are driving the demand for steel as a crucial construction component. Moreover, the increasing utilization of stainless steel to manufacture various consumer products like utensils and storage containers is contributing to the market growth.Other Key Points Covered in the Report:.COVID-19 Impact.Porters Five Forces Analysis.Value Chain Analysis.Strategic RecommendationsAbout UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC Group's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

