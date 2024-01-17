OAKSTERDAM UNIVERSITY TO HOST FREE LIVE ADVOCACY CLASS JANUARY 18 WITH TIFFANY WATKINS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Executive Chancellor of Oaksterdam University, Dale Sky JonesCALIFORNIA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oaksterdam University (OU) is delighted to offer this free advocacy class. In the ever-evolving landscape of cannabis, the role of advocacy stands as a powerful force that has shaped the industry's past and continues to influence its future. Learn the method behind Oaksterdam University's unique and effective brand of advocacy in our first-ever free Advocacy LIVE class, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 18.Oaksterdam leadership has stood as advocates of cannabis legalization since OU's sponsored California's Prop 19 adult-use campaign in 2010. As the first modern statewide legalization campaign in the U.S., Oaksterdam ignited the international debate, serving as a blueprint for cannabis reform across the nation and around the world.“Advocacy is infused into everything we do at OU. We are proud to be offering this class on the heels of Martin Luther King Jr.'s day of service,” states Dale Sky Jones , Executive Chancellor of Oaksterdam.“This is a one-time chance to catch an Advocacy LIVE class - usually only accessible to students of a certification program - for free! It is a great opportunity to get involved, experience Oaksterdam, and catch inspiration. This subject helps you get your signal through the noise.”Dale is focused on civil rights issues, ensuring social equity in the new cannabis economy. She is the Program Manager for the Connecticut Social Equity Council Business Accelerator, New Jersey Economic Development Authority Seed Education Program, Los Angeles Social Equity Business Licensing and Compliance Program, and Oakland's Equity Program. She believes national cannabis policy needs to address the inequities created by prohibition and protect small businesses, which are vital to the industry's success. Her time is often spent educating legislative and government entities, attending research and policy conferences, speaking at national and international conferences, and participating in debates to encourage descheduling cannabis.She has also served as Chairwoman of the Board for the groundbreaking Coalition for Cannabis Policy Reform, whose efforts led to legalization in America. She is a founding board member of the National Cannabis Industry Association, currently serving on the NCIA's Education Committee. She also serves on the advisory boards of the Cannabis Freedom Alliance, Minorities for Medical Marijuana, and the Cannabis Media Council.As the industry continues to grow, OU's work continues toward federal legalization in the U.S., the end of cannabis criminalization, and fair and equitable opportunities in the cannabis space. At Oaksterdam University, we believe that active participation - advocacy - is crucial for fostering acceptance and driving change.About the CourseThis free online class explores the collective quest for social, legal, and political acceptance of cannabis use and how you can get involved in effectively advocating to advance the industry, your business, and your freedom to choose cannabis. OU reviews how advocacy has played a crucial role in shifting the perception of cannabis and leveraging what is working. The lessons focus on cannabis reform and can be applied as a roadmap to advancing any cause. Learn how to inspire positive change in your community and foster goodwill in personal and business ventures. You will leave this course with simple, straightforward tools to affect change at the local, state, and federal levels and among people around you.Meet Your Instructor: Tiffany WatkinsThe course will be taught by Oaksterdam's Chair of Social Impact, Tiffany“LadyCanna” Watkins, based on the East Coast. Tiffany founded Vanguard Media Online, a platform and magazine dedicated to women in cannabis. She has been involved in grassroots campaigning and advocacy for more than 30 years. She is heavily involved in patient representation, harm reduction, public policy, and community organizing. Her goal is to elevate and unify people to make pivotal changes.Register NowClick below to complete the online form to secure your seat for this free Advocacy Live Class. You will receive login instructions via email, ensuring you have immediate access to this exclusive interactive learning opportunity.LINKAbout OaksterdamOaksterdam University has been the forerunner in providing the highest quality training to people involved in the cannabis industry since 2009. OU's faculty is composed of professionals, academics, and subject matter experts who have taught nearly 100,000 OU alumni from 110 countries. With roots growing 27 years deep, OU is a dynamic, diverse, and responsive academic institute dedicated to educating the global cannabis community, industry, regulators, and government. VisitAmerican Pot Story: OaksterdamThis award-winning documentary, by critically acclaimed filmmakers Dan Katzir and Ravit Markus, centers on Oaksterdam University (OU), the world's first cannabis college, and tells the unknown origin story of the people who took monumental risks and practiced profound advocacy to make cannabis legalization possible. Check out the Teaser: Visit

