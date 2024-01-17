Digital Health Panel Developer Verisense Health Appoints New Engineering Manager In Malaysia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chong Toh Ying - Verisense Health's New Engineering Manager in Malaysia

Chong Toh Ying has 16+ years' experience managing large datasets and building and leading software engineering teams that deliver fast and accurate results.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Verisense® Health , Inc., a digital health software and data company, today announced the appointment of Chong Toh Ying as its new Engineering Manager in Malaysia.

“We are delighted that Chong is joining our Verisense Health Malaysia team. Chong has extensive experience designing, developing, and maintaining data lake architecture, data pipelines, and analytics products. He is also a strong collaborator and an accomplished team leader who is passionate about mentoring and coaching his staff to set them up for success,” said Verisense Health CEO Geoff Gill.

Verisense Health was founded in January 2023 as a spin-off from global wearable technology provider Shimmer Research. Verisense Health developed its Digital Health Panel (DHP) to enable sponsors to collect raw wearable sensor data combined with other digital health technology data and patient reported outcomes data at a lower cost and more efficiently than traditional methods. Information from the DHP can be combined with other real-world data, including tokenized medical records, claims data, and pharmacy records, to produce cost-efficient, high quality, outcomes data to advance clinical research.

Prior to joining Verisense Health, Chong was Software Engineering Manager - Data & Analytics at Inspectorio, an AI-powered, software-as-a-service solution that helps organizations around the world to improve supply chain efficiency, sustainability, and performance. In addition to managing two engineering teams at Inspectorio and ensuring that they produced high quality results, Chong established career tracks to enable his teams' professional development and growth within the organization.

Chong graduated with a bachelor's degree in science in internet technology from Campbell University, Buies Creek, N.C.

About Verisense Health

Verisense Health is leveraging its Verisense Wearable Sensor Platform and Digital Health Panel to create a digital biobank that researchers can use to conduct digital health research without needing to collect new patient data. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with additional offices in Malaysia. For more information visit or .

