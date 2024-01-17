INTREPID MANAGED DISCOVERY LAUNCHES NEW BRAND AND WEBSITE TO ENHANCE CLIENT EXPERIENCES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Forged with the strong company culture we've created, our newly refined brand and website further emulate how Intrepid approaches all client engagements.” - Parkash KhatriSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Intrepid Managed Discovery, an agile legal services provider that delivers customized eDiscovery , forensics, managed document review and court reporting services to corporate and law firm clients, announces the launch of the company's newly refined brand and website created to fulfill the evolving demand for exemplary legal services.



Refined to articulate Intrepid's bold approach to providing exemplary client experiences by doing whatever it takes to make projects happen, the new Intrepid brand focuses on“relentless grit” as the unique driving factor that fuels staff to exceed client expectations on all fronts. The newly refined brand position further differentiates how Intrepid helps clients convert raw data into actionable intelligence via a potent blend of confidence, energy and true compassion for the people they serve.



Developed in parallel with the company's new brand, Intrepid's new website provides visitors with an optimized online experience, showcasing a mix of service, company and forthcoming educational content organized in an easy to use fashion to maximize engagement.



Parkash Khatri, Intrepid Founder and President states,“Forged with the strong company culture we've created where employees are valued, recognized and rewarded for their efforts and achievements, our newly refined brand and website further emulate how Intrepid approaches all client engagements.”



Bolstering the company's rapidly expanding national market reach, Intrepid provides a full suite of advanced litigation support services from collections to courtroom to help clients optimize their matters. Led by tenured teams and talent across all project facets, Intrepid services ensure clients complete matters on time and within budget resulting in long-term engagements.



Danny Thankachan, Intrepid COO, adds,“Complementing our fearless approach to providing agile, responsive services to our clients, the new Intrepid brand and website further articulate our team's unified and inspired approach to providing unmatched client experiences.”



Forthcoming in Q1, Intrepid will also be launching a new Educational Content program comprised of blog articles, case studies, webinars and white papers produced to help legal practitioners improve their overall acumen across a variety of valuable topics.



ABOUT INTREPID MANAGED DISCOVERY



Intrepid Managed Discovery is an agile legal services provider that delivers customized eDiscovery, forensics, managed document review and court reporting services to corporate and law firm clients.



Fueled by relentless grit to deliver accurate and timely results aligned with client expectations, Intrepid discovery experts do whatever it takes to build confidence, earn trust and create exemplary customer service experiences from collections to courtroom. Intrepid continues to build market momentum in the US and abroad by fostering a fearless, collaborative environment that inspires employees to tackle complex legal challenges, optimize outcomes and win cases.

