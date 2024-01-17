Frenalytics Announces Partnership With New York City Department Of Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Matt Giovanniello, CEO and co-founder of FrenalyticsNEW YORK, NY, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Frenalytics, the patented personalized learning and data collection software for students with unique learning needs, is now approved for distribution by the New York City Department of Education.New York, New York sounds so right you have to say it twice!The New York City Department of Education (NYC DOE) is the department of the government of New York City that manages the city's public school system. New York City Public Schools is the largest school system in the United States (and the world), with over 1.1 million students with more than 1,800 schools.The New York City Public Schools' mission is to ensure that each student graduates on a pathway to a rewarding career and long-term economic security, equipped to be a positive force for change.This philosophy aligns perfectly with FrenalyticsEDU's mission of empowering students of unique and all abilities to lead pertinent and independent lives by developing fun, engaging, and personalized lessons with automated progress monitoring and analytics. Thanks to its innovative new school partners, FrenalyticsEDU is now approved system-wide by NYC DOE for use across its 1,800 schools in all five boroughs.“The reaction to our platform has been overwhelming,” stated Matt Giovanniello, CEO and co-founder of Frenalytics. "FrenalyticsEDU is really resonating with Administrators of Special Education (ASEs) within NYC DOE, as it crucially bridges the communication gap between teachers and parents as well as offer a streamlined process for IEPs.”As part of this new alliance, FrenalyticsEDU is proud to announce partnership with...Virtual Innovators Academy (VIA)Virtual Innovators Academy is the first and only public online high school in New York City . This new school, founded and led by proud principal Terri Grey, provides high school students with rigorous, personalized, state of the art instruction with a project-based learning approach.Brooklyn Collegiate Preparatory SchoolBrooklyn Collegiate was designed to promote a healthy and positive learning environment, upholding the standards of the New York City Department of Education. Brooklyn Collegiate is proudly led by principal Heather Newman and assistant principal Malcolm Connor.In addition to NYC DOE, Frenalytics has been awarded several lucrative contracts including, but not limited to, Houston Independent School District, Richardson Independent School District in Texas, Joshua Independent School District in Texas, and a special pilot program with the Los Angeles Unified School District.

