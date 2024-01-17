Big Barker Celebrates“Change A Pet's Life Day” With Heartwarming Pet Adoption Story Of Birdie And Froggy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

U.S. maker of orthopedic dog beds will donate a portion of January 24 proceeds to animals in need and encourages everyone to join in changing a pet's life, too!

- Natalie Bendinelli of Big BarkerREADING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In honor of "Change a Pet's Life Day" on January 24, Big Barker , a U.S. maker of orthopedic dog beds, is championing awareness for animals in need and encouraging people to support shelters and adoption. To show the impact adoption can have, the company is highlighting the heartwarming story of Birdie, a 125-pound Great Dane, and her unlikely daughter, Froggy, a two-ounce chihuahua, whose lives were changed by adoption. Big Barker will also donate a portion of proceeds from January 24 sales in Birdie and Froggy's name to Moms and Mutts Colorado Rescue , a nonprofit whose mission is to provide shelter, veterinary care, and permanent placement for pregnant and nursing pets. To receive a reminder of this special opportunity , sign up at .Birdie and Froggy's story symbolizes the essence of "Change a Pet's Life Day," and emphasizes that families come in all forms. When Birdie's owner, Natalie Bendinelli, partnerships manager at Big Barker, noticed Birdie was depressed, anxious, and searching for something that wasn't there, she brought her to the veterinarian. Birdie was diagnosed with a pseudopregnancy, which prompted a creative solution. To help Birdie through her pseudopregnancy, her vet recommended pairing her with two abandoned chihuahua puppies, found just a day earlier. The two puppies became Birdie's new family, highlighting the true meaning of love and companionship.The extraordinary bond between Birdie and the surviving puppy, Froggy, gained global attention when Bendinelli shared their story on social media. This unexpected mother-daughter duo, with Birdie over 2000 times the size of the chihuahua, captivated hearts worldwide. Their journey became a beacon of unconditional love and acceptance, challenging stereotypes and fostering connections. Follow Birdie and Froggy together at Dear Danes, on TikTok, Web, Facebook, and Instagram.Big Barker's mission, which aligns with the“Change a Pet's Life Day” ethos, is to improve the quality of life for big dogs by providing handcrafted, U.S.-made beds that help to alleviate joint pain and enable dogs of any size to rest comfortably. Big Barker is a recipient of the Fear Free Preferred Product Program designation, a recognition from veterinary professionals, pet professionals, animal welfare communities, and pet owners. Each bed is handmade at Big Barker's Pennsylvania workshop and has a 10-year warranty and a one-year risk-free trial.###About Big BarkerBig Barker, a U.S. maker of the first dog bed clinically proven and scientifically engineered to improve physical wellness and quality of life for big dogs at every stage of their lives, was founded by Eric Shannon in 2011. Big Barker's mission is to improve the quality of life for big dogs by providing handcrafted, American-made beds that help to alleviate joint pain and enable dogs of any size to rest comfortably. Big Barker is a recipient of the Fear Free Preferred Product Program designation, a recognition from veterinary professionals, pet professionals, animal welfare communities, and pet owners. Each bed is handmade at Big Barker's Pennsylvania workshop and has a 10-year warranty and a one-year risk-free trial. Prices range from $119-$499 and can be upgraded to include KulKote temperature regulation and personalization. Hear testimonials from veterinarian consultants here: . Visit for more information.MEDIA CONTACTS:Jennifer A. Maguire, ...Diane Stefani, ...

