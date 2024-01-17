Iran embraces domestic, foreign investors to engage in development initiatives

(MENAFN) Hojatollah Abdolmaleki, the Secretary of Iran's Free Zones High Council, has extended an invitation to both domestic and foreign investors to engage in the nation's development initiatives within free and special economic zones, as reported by the news portal of Iranian free zones, Freena.



During the inauguration of an exhibition showcasing Iran's export capabilities to Pakistan at Chabahar Port on Wednesday, Abdolmaleki revealed that over USD16 billion in investments have been attracted to Iran's free and special economic zones since the commencement of the current Iranian calendar year (starting March 21, 2023). Notably, 15 percent of these investments originate from foreign investors, while 85 percent come from domestic entities.



Abdolmaleki highlighted Iran's offering of 1,000 investment packages, valued at 20 billion euros, for both foreign and domestic investors interested in participating in development projects within free and special economic zones.



In a previous announcement on December 5, 2023, Abdolmaleki had disclosed the preparation of 1,000 investment packages, totaling nine quadrillion rials (approximately €20 billion), to be made available to investors targeting the country's free and special economic zones.



Addressing the media during the sidelines of the Second Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Exclusive Exhibition, the official stated: “The preparation of investment projects to introduce the country’s free and special economic zones to international economic operators and investors was put on the agenda since the beginning of the current [Iranian calendar] year (late March 2023).”

