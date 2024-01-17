All Is Not Well In INDIA Bloc: Upendra Kushwaha

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 17 (IANS) Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) President Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday said that all is not well with the INDIA bloc after the alliance is yet to finalise the seat sharing between its partners

“Nitish Kumar and leaders of his party are advocating for the seat sharing to be finalised as quickly as possible. However, Lalu Prasad Yadav is saying that it needs more time. It means everything is not well in the Mahagathbandhan,” Kushwaha said.

On the Tilak controversy, the RLJD President said that Nitish Kumar should not expect such a gesture from Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“How long he (Nitish Kumar) thinks that things will go like this. He has been sitting on the chair of the Chief Minister for a long time. How long he will sit there,” he said.

On Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya, he said that Lord Ram is for all.“Who is going to the inauguration and who is not is no matter. But this matter is about respecting Lord Ram,” Kushwaha said.

--IANS

ajk/dan