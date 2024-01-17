Zomato Aims 100% Deliveries By Evs In Next Decade

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Online food delivery platform Zomato on Wednesday said that it aims for 100 per cent deliveries through electric vehicles (EVs), leading to net zero emissions across the food ordering and delivery value chain by 2033.

Announcing sustainability goals for 2030, the company said it will facilitate 100 per cent plastic-neutral food delivery orders through voluntary recycling and delivery of 100 million plastic-free food orders by 2025.

"From a sustainability perspective, the government's push towards EV adoption has received a commitment by platforms, including Zomato, that is looking at facilitating 100 per cent deliveries through EVs leading to net zero emissions across the food ordering and delivery value chain by 2033," Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, said in a statement.

The company also mentioned enhancing the earning and saving capacity of one million gig workers through upskilling, partnerships and benefit programmes.

"Over the years, gig work has democratised access to livelihoods by reducing entry barriers and providing improved income prospects for lakhs of people in India," Rakesh Ranjan, CEO - Food Delivery, Zomato, said in a statement.

Under its sustainability goals, Zomato also aims to build food ordering and delivery solutions for the next billion customers seeking affordability, accessibility, assortment and quality. Moreover, the company mentioned that it will support the growth of 300,000 micro, small and medium restaurant businesses and food entrepreneurs and also bring health and safety knowledge and innovations to restaurant partners.

--IANS

shs/pgh