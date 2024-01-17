Australian Open: Tsitsipas Grand Slam Hope Alive After Hard-Fought Victory Over Thompson

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Jan 17 (IANS) In a captivating clash at Margaret Court Arena, Stefanos Tsitsipas faced the relentless challenge of Jordan Thompson and a fervent home crowd during his second-round bout at the Australian Open. The 2023 finalist exhibited remarkable resilience, battling through a rollercoaster of emotions and momentum shifts to secure a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-2, 7-6(4) victory that kept his Grand Slam aspirations alive.

The high-energy, all-court tennis of Thompson had Tsitsipas on the brink in the opening sets, but the Greek maestro refused to yield.

Reflecting on the intense encounter, Tsitsipas expressed the exhilaration of the moment: "The adrenaline and the rush that I got out of this match was insane tonight. You live for these kinds of matches."

Saving four set points at 5-6 in the fourth set showcased Tsitsipas' mental fortitude, as he navigated through the challenges posed by his Australian opponent.

The pivotal turning point came in a tense second set, where Thompson had a 6/3 lead in the tie-break but faltered on three set points. Tsitsipas capitalized on this opportunity, clinching the set and setting the stage for his eventual triumph.

The 25-year-old's serving prowess proved instrumental throughout the match, with Tsitsipas saving nine of 11 break points and maintaining an impressive 75 percent success rate behind his first serve. Despite facing adversity and Thompson's spirited fightback, Tsitsipas showcased composure and skill, closing out the match in three hours and 36 minutes.

Looking ahead, Tsitsipas will face NextGenATP Frenchman Luca Van Assche in the third round, following Van Assche's upset victory over 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti. The young French talent secured a thrilling 6-3, 3-6, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-0 win, setting the stage for an intriguing clash against the Greek star in Melbourne.

--IANS

hs/