Turkey needs additional investments to harness 62,000 MW of geothermal energy potential

(MENAFN) Turkey requires additional investments to harness the identified 62,000 megawatts (MW) of geothermal energy potential, a crucial step towards achieving the country's 2053 net-zero emissions target, stated the head of the Turkish Geothermal Energy Association on Wednesday.



Geothermal energy, recognized as a renewable source, stands out for its ability to provide continuous power while also serving heating and cooling needs, distinguishing it from the intermittency of wind and solar energy. Turkey already holds the fourth position globally in terms of geothermal energy installed capacity, following the United States, Indonesia, and the Philippines.



Ali Kindap, Chairman of the Turkish Geothermal Energy Association, emphasized that with additional investments, Turkey could become the leading country globally in the geothermal energy sector.



As of the end of the previous year, 63 geothermal power plants contributed to Turkey's 1,700 MW of installed capacity. The development of geothermal energy in the Aegean region, particularly in Denizli, has not only enhanced electricity generation but has also played a significant role in activities such as greenhouse cultivation, residential heating, thermal spa tourism, and the dehydration of vegetables and fruits.



To encourage and boost renewable investments, Turkey introduced the Renewable Energy Resources Support Scheme (YEKDEM) in 2005. This scheme offers investors a guaranteed purchase of energy for a specified duration, aiming to stimulate the growth of renewable energy projects in the country.



MENAFN17012024000045015839ID1107732827