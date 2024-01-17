China’s GDP experiences 5.2 percent growth in 2023

(MENAFN) China's gross domestic product (GDP) experienced a growth of 5.2 percent in the previous year, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.



This growth surpasses the annual target of approximately 5 percent but is comparatively lower when considering China's extensive history of economic expansion.



According to the bureau, China's GDP achieved a record high of 126.06 trillion yuan (USD17.71 trillion) in the last year, with the world's second-largest economy recording a 5.2 percent growth in the final quarter.



The release of this data coincided with a statement from China's President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, where he characterized the country's financial system as "distinct from Western models." President Xi underscored ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the financial sector.



As the economy experiences a stoppage, Xi stressed "efforts to prevent and defuse financial risks, especially systemic risks."



“A financial superpower should be based on a strong economic foundation,” Xi informed a senior meeting of the Communist Party of China’s Central Party School in Beijing.



“It must have world-leading economic, technological and comprehensive national strength,” he continued.



The leader declared that "a country with great financial strength should also boast a series of key core financial elements, namely, a strong currency, a strong central bank, strong financial institutions, strong international financial centers, strong financial supervision and regulation, and a strong financial talent pool."

MENAFN17012024000045015839ID1107732826