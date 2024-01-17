Highest military authority of NATO assembles to address strategic matters

(MENAFN) The highest military authority of NATO is scheduled to convene in Brussels on Thursday to address strategic matters, as outlined in an official statement.



The Military Committee meeting will be attended by defense chiefs from Allied states, with Sweden participating as an invitee, fueling discussions about the Nordic nation's potential NATO membership. Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Gen.



Christopher Cavoli and Supreme Allied Commander Transformation (SACT) Gen. Philippe Lavigne will remotely join the meeting via video link. The agenda will cover various topics, including deterrence capabilities, readiness, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



"The last session of the first day the Chiefs of Defence will meet for the first time in a NATO-Ukraine Council format.



They will discuss Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the situation on the ground, and NATO and Allied continued support to Ukraine," the statement further mentioned.



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is going to join the gathering at its last stage, to talk over "political objectives and guidance ahead of the Defence Ministerial in February 2024 and the Washington D.C Summit in July 2024."



The Military Committee, recognized as the foremost military authority within NATO, holds the distinction of being the oldest enduring body within the alliance.



Its primary role involves providing counsel to both the North Atlantic Council and the Nuclear Planning Group.

