UK inflation increases, led by tobacco, alcohol price hikes

(MENAFN) Official figures released on Wednesday revealed an unexpected increase in inflation across the United Kingdom, primarily attributed to significant hikes in tobacco and alcohol prices. The Office for National Statistics reported that the consumer prices index indicated a 4 percent inflation rate in December, marking the first rise in 10 months and exceeding the previous month's 3.9 percent. Contrary to the expectations of most economists, who anticipated a slight decrease to 3.8 percent, the unexpected uptick in inflation is unlikely to raise concerns at the Bank of England.



Economists believe that the recent inflation increase is not alarming for the Bank of England, which recently concluded nearly two years of interest rate increases. The central bank had left its main interest rate unchanged at a 15-year high of 5.25 percent in August, and despite speculation of potential rate cuts following recent declines in inflation, the unexpected rise in December may not alter their perspective significantly.



The Office for National Statistics noted that the December inflation rate, while higher than the preceding month, still represents a substantial decrease from the start of the previous year when inflation stood above 10 percent. This discrepancy indicates that, despite occasional bumps in the inflation trajectory, the overall trend aligns with lower inflation than the Bank of England anticipated as recently as November.



Economist Lalitha Try from the Resolution Foundation highlighted that the recent inflationary increase serves as a reminder of the inevitability of fluctuations on the lower inflation road. However, it does not alter the overarching narrative that price rises are occurring at levels much lower than the Bank of England anticipated a few months ago. The unexpected rise in December inflation, driven by specific factors like tobacco and alcohol prices, adds complexity to the central bank's considerations but is unlikely to prompt a major shift in its monetary policy stance.

